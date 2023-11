The russian occupiers have been transferring heavy equipment to the Berdiansk axis for the second day. Movement is accompanied by patrolling of aircraft.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram.

"For the second day in a row, we record the increased movement of heavy equipment towards the Zaporizhzhia Region to the Berdiansk axis," the message says.

So, according to Andriushchenko, it was noticed:

At least 20 tanks of various modifications on tractors yesterday afternoon along the direction of the village of Nikolske through the village of Manhush in the direction of Berdiansk. Intermediate formation/reformation of the column took place near the entrance to Manhush from the side of Nikolske. Columns of armored trucks on the basis of Ural today in the amount of 15 pieces through Mariupol towards Berdiansk. The intensity of movements of fuel tankers increased.

"Movements are accompanied by aircraft patrolling. In general, there is overactive aviation. In addition to patrolling, system launches of missiles and KABs towards the Zaporizhzhia Region. It is noteworthy that the aircraft again fly to the line of Manhush, from which they have been staying away for the last 4 months. Either the need or?" said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

He added that these events along with cautious information about attempts to counter-attack the occupiers in the village of Robotyne and even more cautious information about Ukrainian successes on the left bank of the Dnieper indicates that the russians are transferring reserves from other front lines here.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupation army on the first day of November led offensive actions on five axes. Most of the fighting took place on the Kupiansk axis, south of Bakhmut and in the area of Mariinka.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 930 soldiers of the russian occupation army last day. Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down a plane and destroyed almost 160 units of ground equipment of the invaders.