EU working to ensure that production of weapons for Ukraine goes into "war economy" mode - European Commissio

Share:













Copied



European Union Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said he was working to get the European military industry into a "war economy" mode to support Ukraine.

According to Agenzia Nova, he made the corresponding statement in an appeal that was broadcast at the EU and US Defense Industries Forum.

“I am pushing for defense industries in Europe to enter a war economy mode, so they can produce faster and more, with the aim of continuing to support Ukraine, now and in the long term, whatever happens," said the European Commissioner.

According to him, the EU countries should not only increase the capacity for the production of ammunition, but also approve contracts that allow sending the ammunition to Ukraine.

He added that the European Union will ensure that the approach to the production of ammunition is replicated in other segments of the defense industry.

“This is the meaning of our new European defense industrial strategy, accompanied by a new European defense industrial programme, the objective of which is to increase Europe's defense readiness," Breton said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that the Alliance could not fulfill its promises on military assistance to Ukraine. He said he hoped that would soon change.

We also reported that russia is engaged in increasing the production of weapons amid the United States' allocation of new military assistance to Ukraine.

Recall, according to The New York Times, the military aid promised by the West will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than in a few months.