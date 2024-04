US Senate to vote on aid to Ukraine on Tuesday

Chuck Schumer, Democratic Majority Leader in the U.S. the Senate, said the Senate will vote on a House-approved bill on the assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday, April 23.

He wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter).

So, Schumer said that the Senate is ready to take the next step to supplement the national security law.

"The House at long last approved funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific, & humanitarian assistance. And the Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to allocate assistance to Ukraine. 311 members of the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress voted for the approval of the project, 112 opposed.

The project was promised to be submitted to the Senate as amendments to the Senate bill on international assistance of the United States, HR.815, which was adopted in February. This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.

U.S. President Joe Biden promised to sign the approved bill on assistance.