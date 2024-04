NATO could not fulfill promises of military assistance to Ukraine, this should soon change - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged that the Alliance's member states have not fulfilled promises to provide military assistance to Ukraine. He expressed confidence that the situation will change in the near future.

Stoltenberg made the corresponding statement during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, RBC-Ukraine quoted him as saying.

"I will be very honest with President Zelenskyy and with the Verkhovna Rada that NATO Allies have not fulfilled what we promised over the past months," Stoltenberg said.

He recalled that it took the United States of America six months to pass a bill on the allocation of funds on the assistance to Ukraine, and European Union countries did not provide the promised amount of artillery ammunition.

Stoltenberg expressed confidence that now the situation will change.

"It's not too late for Ukraine to win. But that is why it is so important that NATO Allies now actually do what we promised, and that we turn these commitments into a real supply of weapons and ammunition, and I am now confident that this will happen," Stoltenberg said.

