Bradley, HMMWV and APCs. USA will include armored vehicles in emergency aid package to Ukraine

The package of military aid from the USA, which will soon be sent to Ukraine, will not only include shells for artillery, but also armored vehicles.

This is reported by Politico with reference to American officials.

"The Department of Defense’s officials are putting the finishing touches on a potential new package, and they want it ready soon after President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine aid bill," the report said.

So, the package will include Bradley combat vehicles, HMMWV vehicles, M113 armored personnel carriers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the Senate will vote on the bill on aid to Ukraine approved by the House of Representatives.

Zelenskyy said that there is an agreement on the supply of ATACMS for Ukraine from the USA.

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives approved a bill on the allocation of aid to Ukraine. 311 members of the lower house of the US Congress voted in favor of the project, and 112 spoke against it.

Biden assured Zelenskyy that he would sign the bill immediately after its approval by the Senate.