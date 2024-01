EU will be able to produce at least 1.3 million shells by the end of the year - European Commissioner Thierry

In 2024, the countries of the European Union will produce from 1.3 to 1.4 million shells, most of which will be sent to Ukraine as military aid.

This follows from a statement by the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, portal of the Belgian broadcaster RTBF reports.

"We will continue to increase our production capacity, probably to 1.3-1.4 million units by the end of this year, and will continue to significantly increase it in 2025," Breton said at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn.

According to him, in March-April 2024, the EU countries will achieve the goal of producing 1 million projectiles per year.

"We are going through a decisive moment for our collective security in Europe, and in the aggressive war waged by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Europe must continue to support Ukraine with all its means," Breton added.

Breton also noted that most of the projectiles released in 2024 will be sent to Ukraine, as aid to the warring country is a priority.