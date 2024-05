Share:













The aggressor state of russia is ramping up weapons production and rapidly adapting to changes on the battlefield, while the United States has pledged additional aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Reuters agency on Wednesday, May 1.

Russia is gradually advancing at key points along the 1,000-kilometer front line and continues to declare that American weapons will not prevent Moscow from winning. According to the publication, some russian officials are concerned that the support of Ukraine by the United States will lead to an escalation of the conflict.

"Russia's ability to recruit hundreds of thousands of relatively well-paid contractors and ramp up weapons production has surprised the United States and its allies in the NATO military alliance. The russian army is now 15% larger than before the invasion, the command has quickly adapted to innovative challenges on the battlefield, and this year russia will produce more artillery than all 32 NATO members combined," the agency writes.

Currently, the russian federation controls about 18% of the territory of Ukraine and is regaining ground after the failure of Kyiv's counteroffensive in 2023. At the same time, the russian Defense Minister today ordered to increase the production of weapons due to the expected deliveries to Ukraine, Reuters notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that russia already produces more weapons than it needs to wage war.

On April 19, The Washington Post reported that russia has increased its production of weapons and military equipment.

In February, experts from the International Institute for Strategic Studies estimated that russia may continue to experience large losses in armored vehicles for about three years and replenish losses from old stocks.