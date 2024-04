Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada increased the number of border guards by 15,000 servicemen from 60,000 to 75,000.

327 MPs voted for the adoption of the bill 11091 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the total number of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine within a year from the date of termination or cancellation of martial law on the territory of Ukraine will be up to 75,000 people, including up to 67,000 military personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service is starting to issue documents for the right to stay in the border lane: the order has entered into force, approving the form of decisions that grant permission for entry, stay, residence, work, and access to the border lane.

The State Border Guard Service stated that the border with Belarus is fully under the control of Ukraine, and there is no risk of a repeat attack.

Ukrainians of military age try to illegally cross the country's border every day. Such attempts are recorded both on the "green" section of the border and within the checkpoint. Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, told about this on the air of the telethon.