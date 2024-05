After updating data in territorial recruitment center through e-cabinet, separate summons will be issued to c

If persons liable for military service update the data through the electronic cabinet, then they will pass a military medical commission after the relevant summons.

The representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Hlushchenkov stated this in an interview with NV.

"At this point, the question is solely in the data update. If Mr. Viktor is invited to a military medical commission by an appropriate summons, he will come and pass the medical commission. The question is about updating the data, I emphasize this," he explained.

Hlushchenkov also answered whether everyone who updates the data automatically receives a direction to pass a military medical commission: "There is no such task. This decision is made by a territorial center of recruitment and social support, based on the updated information, the presence of the tasks that it faces. "

Recall that earlier Hlushchenkov advised planning a visit to a territorial center of recruitment and social support not at rush time, but, for example, at 8-9 o'clock in the evening.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, near district territorial centers of recruitment and social support, huge queues lined up.