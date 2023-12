Restrictions of rights being prepared for evaders from mobilization - Bezuhla

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairperson of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla has said that Ukrainians who evade mobilization are expected to have their rights restricted.

Bezuhla wrote about this on Facebook.

According to her, now Ukrainians have two ways to get into the army - recruiting and mobilization.

Recruiting allegedly involves a voluntary visit to the Center for the Provision of Administrative Services or the choice of a vacancy on the website where recruitment is carried out to units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The compulsory method is mobilization under martial law by receiving a summons and a subsequent visit to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

"The concept in particular is that if you are a volunteer, the state serves you, a service approach. If not, compulsion may apply. If you are a dodger - restriction of rights," Bezuhla wrote.

How exactly they plan to restrict the rights of Ukrainians who evade mobilization, Bezuhla did not specify.

The MP also added that the pilot project for the recruitment of military personnel was launched previously by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with Lobby X, Work.ua, Rabota.ua and Olx.ua.

Recall that at the end of November, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) announced the involvement of recruiting companies to assist in the mobilization in Ukraine.

Already in early December, the Ministry of Defense said that after the launch of the recruiting campaign, the number of responses to military vacancies tripled.

Note that according to the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, the recruiting campaign will not replace traditional mobilization.

We also reported that the Verkhovna Rada is preparing a bill on the mobilization of women.