Border guards prevent attempt to illegally take out 1713 Stradivarius violin from Ukraine - Border Guard Service

Border guards have prevented an attempt to illegally take out a unique Stradivarius violin from Ukraine.

It was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

"Border guards, together with customs officers, prevented taking out of a 1713 Antonius Stradivarius violin abroad," the report said.

It is noted that the viewing group found a musical instrument in the luggage compartment of a car heading to Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2023, border guards prevented an attempt to illegally take out a 1730 Stradivarius violin from Ukraine. Only about 650 products by Antonio Stradivari have survived to our time. The violin was sent for examination.