At its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for using funds under the program to support investment projects with significant investments.

This is stated in the message of the Government portal.

"The conditions are transparent and clear. Investors who implement a project in the amount of EUR 12 million and lasting up to 5 years receive maximum assistance from the state. Support in the form of support, tax and customs benefits, compensation for the costs of the built engineering and transport infrastructure or connection to networks. UAH 3 billion has already been provided for these compensations and support," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In addition, the government made changes to the statute of the Export Credit Agency of Ukraine, which will allow to insure new investments against the risks of war. This applies to both foreign investments and Ukrainian companies that will invest in the Ukrainian economy and develop exports.

"In 2023, foreign investments amounted to USD 4.3 billion, of which USD 3.2 billion are reinvestments. This amount already exceeds some pre-war years, but it is not yet enough for the rapid recovery of the economy. Therefore, we are launching new support tools, improving the business climate, continuing to develop the "Made in Ukraine" program,” the Prime Minister noted.

Among other things, the government adopted a document that doubles the amount of micro-grants for starting one's own business in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv Region.

"From now on, the amount of such grants will be up to half a million hryvnias for one citizen who decides to start a micro or small business," Denys Shmyhal said.