The aggressor state, russia, has the plan to occupy Kharkiv and Sumy, but it is not known whether they have enough forces to implement the plan. With reference to intelligence data, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, said this in an interview with The Times.

Pavliuk noted that the situation at the front had become more complicated; the occupiers have an advantage in artillery, as well as in the air, in a ratio of ten to one. According to him, in May-June, the enemy will probably try to find a weak spot in the Ukrainian defense and try to break through it. The main goal of russia in the destruction of the Ukrainian nation remains unchanged, the Commander emphasized.

"Our special services say that the russians really have a plan to take Kharkiv or Sumy, but we do not know how serious these plans are and whether they are able to implement them with the forces they have at their disposal," Pavliuk emphasized.

According to intelligence, the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, and in case of success, Zaporizhzhia is the goal of the russian occupiers for this year since they will not be given the opportunity to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians from 2022, the general stressed. According to Pavliuk, aid from the United States, together with the support of the European Union, can provide Ukraine with a strategic initiative at the front.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 2, the deputy head of the State Security Service, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that russia may be preparing an attack on the Kharkiv and Sumy Regions at the end of May or the beginning of June.

At the same time, Skibitskyi believes that Ukraine will not be able to win the war, only on the battlefield.

On March 24, Pavliuk said that russia can defeat Ukraine by using the actions and statements of Ukrainians who are working to disrupt the mobilization.