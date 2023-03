The U.S. military are conducting military planning training for Ukrainian officers in Germany, Reuters reports.

It said the multi-day command and staff exercise was held at a war games facility at the U.S. Army base in Wiesbaden, Germany, which was visited by the U.S. top military officer, Army General Mark Milley, on Thursday.

U.S. officials refused to talk about potential combat scenarios that the Ukrainian military studied during the exercises. At the same time, it is noted that the training includes mental exercises to assess possible military actions.

"No one is telling Ukrainians to go left or right, do this or that. This is not the work of the international community. All we are doing is creating a structure and mechanics to allow Ukrainians to learn on their own, to learn depending on the situation and different scenarios," said Milly.

In turn, General Darryl Williams, commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, praised the dozens of Ukrainian servicemen who attended the exercise, saying they were "very good."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, training and equipping of the first Ukrainian Patriot air defense battery will be completed soon, says Pentagon.