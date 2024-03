Russians cut gasoline production after Ukraine’s attacks on refineries but maintaining shipment levels thanks

Russian oil companies have cut gasoline production following a series of attacks by Ukraine on oil refineries. At the same time, in order to prevent a shortage, they will sell off previously accumulated fuel stocks.

This was reported by the russian publication Kommersant with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

According to sources, during March 13-19, gasoline production in russia decreased by almost 4% and by more than 5% compared to the release plan. It is 111,300 tons of fuel per day.

The interlocutors of the publication said that the minimum volume of gasoline production was recorded on March 18 and amounted to 104,700 tons.

This is the first week that gasoline production was affected by Ukrainian drone strikes on the Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, and Syzran oil refineries.

At the same time, it is emphasized that russian oil producers increased the shipment of gasoline to the domestic market at the expense of stocks at oil depots and refineries.

Currently, gasoline reserves in russia amount to about 2 million tons, which is more than 150,000 tons more than in the same period last year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 13, the Bloomberg agency reported that attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries in russia resulted in damage to 12% of production facilities.

The day before, it became known that the U.S. leadership privately asked the authorities of Ukraine to stop attacks on russian refineries.

On March 24, the Kuibyshev refinery, which was attacked by drones, suspended work due to critical damage.