Share:













Copied



On Sunday, March 17, the russian army captured the village of Myrne, located to the northeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) with reference to the statement of the ministry of defense of the russian federation.

According to ISW:

Units of the 35 th combined arms army of the russian federation captured Myrne , pushing back the Ukrainian forces.

combined arms army of the russian federation captured , pushing back the Ukrainian forces. Fighting continues near Robotyne .

. The russians advanced near Verbove.

The Ukrainian information resource DeepState confirms the occupation of Myrne and also reports on the battles near Robotyne and the advance of the russians near Verbove.

Ukrainian military journalist Bohdan Myroshnykov ascertains the difficult situation with the advance of the enemy between Robotyne and Verbove.

The situation on the Zaporizhzhia Axis remains difficult. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are fighting the occupiers and restraining their advance.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Monday, March 18, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed drones. Seventeen of them were destroyed. The invading drones were launched from the russian town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.