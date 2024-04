Russians hit civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv. One killed and seven wounded reported

On the morning of April 30, the russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with, previously, guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, 1 person was killed, and 7 people are known to be wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

"The occupiers hit the Kholodnohirskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Civilian infrastructure was hit. Hits were recorded near the park zone," the message says.

It is indicated that, according to preliminary information, the enemy hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

It is known that 1 person was killed in the attack by the russians, and there are also wounded - the number is being determined. Specialized services are currently operating on site.

(Information updated)

Syniehubov reported that it became known about 2 killed and 6 injured from the attack. Later, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, clarified that as a result of the russian attack on the city, 1 person was killed and 7 were wounded.

