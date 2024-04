Share:













Currently, the war of the aggressor state of russia against Ukraine has not reached the stage when "even in principle" it is possible to stop hostilities through negotiations. Neither side is ready to accept the other's minimum requirements.

Foreign Affairs writes about it on Monday, April 1.

The publication writes that after more than two years of fighting, the confrontation between the russian federation and Ukraine reached a "bloody impasse." Both countries continue to expend significant resources to gain or hold territory, but their achievements are rare and small, and sometimes change rapidly. According to analysts, neither side has the resources to achieve a decisive victory on the battlefield and are suffering heavy losses on a daily basis.

As noted by Foreign Affairs, scholars call such situations "mutually painful impasses", which often contribute to the creation of conditions for negotiations. When belligerents lack the ability to change the course of hostilities, they often rethink their capabilities and purpose. And if uncertainty and losses prevail, the parties begin to consider previously unacceptable decisions. The result can be a space for negotiation that did not exist before.

"However, this war has not yet reached a stage where a negotiated end is possible, even in principle. To achieve peace in the conflict, both sides must be willing to accept each other's minimum demands. And despite the mutual lack of progress, neither russia nor Ukraine can agree to each other's demands. Kyiv, for example, cannot accept russia's demand for a new leadership. Moscow cannot satisfy Ukraine's demand for reparations. Both sides will not give up the land," the article says.

According to analysts, no amount of diplomacy will be able to change this situation, since for both countries the struggle remains better than its settlement. Unless there are drastic changes on the battlefield or in one of the countries' governments, it is unlikely that both sides will revise their demands in the long term, Foreign Affairs predicts.

