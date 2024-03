President’s Office continues personnel changes: Zelenskyy relieves Shefir and several of his advisers

On March 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy relieved his first aide Serhii Shefir and several advisers.

This is stated in the texts of the decrees of the Head of State posted on the official portal of the President of Ukraine.

The President, in addition to Shefir, also dismissed several advisers, including Mykhailo Radutskyi, Serhii Trofimov and Oleh Ustenko.

Natalia Pushkariova, a non-staff commissioner for volunteer activities, and Aliona Verbytska, a non-staff commissioner for ensuring the rights of defenders, were also dismissed.

As the media recalled, Shefir is a longtime friend of Zelenskyy and his business partner. Together with his older brother Borys and Zelenskyy, they created the Kvartal 95 studio.

Before the full-scale war, Shefir was responsible for the President’s Office communication with big businesses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy relieved two deputies of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak. Andrii Smyrnov and Oleksii Dniprov were dismissed.