Ukraine and Switzerland begin preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

The President of Switzerland Viola Amherd and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Zelenskyy asked me if Switzerland would be ready to organize a summit meeting. I confirmed: yes, Switzerland would be ready to organize a conference. We agreed that we will deal with this issue in depth so that the peace process is successful and our groups will immediately start doing this," Amherd said.

Zelenskyy thanked Amherd for the agreement that the teams of the two countries from tomorrow begin preparations for holding the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of leaders.

"This Summit should fill with the necessary energy everything that has already been achieved, and should determine that the end of the war should be exceptionally fair, and the restoration of the power of international law is really complete. Switzerland is our partner in this," he said.

When asked about the timing of this summit, Amherd said that it will be organized as soon as the organizers see that they can hold a successful event.

"We want the meeting to take place on a large scale, so that as many countries as possible get involved, so that there is be success. It is about ensuring that the preparation is high-quality and serious and as soon as we see that we can organize a successful meeting - we will organize it," she said.

Zelenskyy added that he hopes that all civilized countries will be involved in the Peace Summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, January 15, Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland to meet with the country's leaders and participate in the Davos Forum.