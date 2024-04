Share:













The Swiss government will hold a high-level global summit on June 15-16 aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

It was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, April 10.

"There is currently sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process," the Federal Council said in a statement.

The conference will be held June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden. The statement said the summit would aim to create a framework favorable to a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as "a concrete roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process".

Swiss President Viola Amherd said there was no guarantee the June initiative would succeed and lead to an immediate peace deal. According to her, it would be irresponsible to do nothing for the stability of Europe, as well as for Switzerland. Amherd stressed that at this summit the peace plan will not be signed, but a new summit will be needed.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said official invitations to attend the conference will be sent to more than 100 countries this week. Nevertheless, the aggressor state of russia made it clear that it would not participate in this initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, President of Switzerland Viola Amherd and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that they were beginning preparations for the global peace summit.

In February, Switzerland called on China to participate in a peace conference on the war in Ukraine.

Recall, on November 16, 2023, Switzerland supported the creation of a special tribunal to consider the crime of russia's aggression against Ukraine.