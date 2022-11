Danilov: Zelenskyy’s Peace Plan Will Be Fully Implemented And In Compliance With Schedule

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov has said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace plan will be implemented in full and in compliance with the schedule, and advised Russia not to sabotage "10 conditions of peace."

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia should not waste time. The longer the Kremlin sabotages President Zelenskyy’s 10 peace conditions, the more disastrous is the situation for the Kremlin and tougher is the stance of Ukraine. President Zelenskyy’s peace plan will be implemented in full and in compliance with the schedule," Danilov said.

