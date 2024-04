Share:













For 3 months, the Kyiv Court of Appeal has not been able to consider a corruption case against the acting chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhii Holovatyi.

This is evidenced by information on the court website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv convicted the acting chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Serhii Holovatyi of an administrative offense and ordered him to pay a fine of UAH 1,700.

In early February, Holovatyi filed an appeal against this decision.

During this time, the court scheduled three sessions, but has not yet made a decision on the appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court found that the acting head of the CCU did not comply with the legal requirements of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), namely, did not eliminate violations of the requirements of Art. 12 part of the 8 Law of Ukraine "On the Prevention of Corruption" and did not provide information, as well as copies of documents required in the NACP request from September 14, 2023.

After the legal decision comes into force, information about Holovatyi will be entered into the Register of Corrupt Officials.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk can resign from the post of the chairman of the parliament and become a judge of the Constitutional Court, and then the chairman of the Constitutional Court.