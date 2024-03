Share:













Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, may resign from the position of head of the parliament and become a judge of the Constitutional Court, and then the head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Glavkom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The material states that within a month those who want to get a position in the Constitutional Court - lawyers, judges, legal teachers and representatives of law enforcement agencies - can submit their candidacy to the competition and test their strength.

The position of the head of the Constitutional Court itself will become vacant after May 29 this year.

Serhii Holovatyi is currently acting as the chairman.

On May 29, he will turn 70 and his powers will automatically expire.

"Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, is considering the option of transitioning to the position of the head of the Constitutional Court. And right now, a window of opportunity is opening for the implementation of this plan," several high-ranking interlocutors from various government institutions told the publication.

At the same time, MP Fedir Venislavskyi, who used to be the president's representative in the Constitutional Court, describes Stefanchuk as a creative person with high-level thoughts and ideas.

"Although he is not a specialist in the field of constitutional law, but a specialist in the field of civil law, his knowledge, opinions and creative ideas regarding the understanding of constitutional and legal matters are at a very high level. If he makes a decision and goes through all the procedures, and the advisory group of experts recommends to the president and he appoints him, then he will be one of the most powerful judges of the Constitutional Court," Venislavskyi believes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the commission for the selection of candidates for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court, including a judge of the US court.

Acting head of the Constitutional Court Holovatyi found guilty of corruption and fined UAH 1,700. The court established that acting the head of the KSU did not comply with the legal requirements of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), namely, did not eliminate the violation of the requirements of Article 12 Part 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" and did not provide information, as well as copies of documents, which were required in the request of the NACP dated September 14, 2023.