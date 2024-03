Share:













The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has closed the case against the deputy head of the Office of President Rostyslav Shurma in the case of conflict of interest.

This is evidenced by the court order, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 25, the judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv Shaputko considered the materials received from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention on bringing Shurma to administrative responsibility under Part 1, 2 of Art. 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The judge decided to close the proceedings in the case of an administrative offense against Shurma on the basis of Paragraph 1 of Part 1 of Art. 247 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, in connection with the absence of an administrative offense in his actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP asked the court to fine the deputy head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma for UAH 3,400-6,800 and add him to the register of corrupt officials for conflicts of interest. The NACP drew up a protocol regarding Shurma in connection with the conflict of interest.

In August 2023, Bihus Info investigators reported that more than UAH 320 million of state funds went to the companies of Oleh Shurma, a brother, and business partners of the deputy head of the Office of the President.