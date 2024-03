Zelenskyy approves composition of commission for selection of candidates for position of Constitutional Court

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the commission for the competitive selection of candidates for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court in relation to the persons appointed by the President, from 5 people, in particular including the judge of the Court of Federal Claims of the United States of America Bohdan Futey.

This is stated in decree No. 139 of February 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decree, the commission included:

Dean of the Law Faculty of the Uzhhorod National University, Doctor of Law, Professor Yaroslav Lazur;

Head of the Department of Constitutional Law of the Educational and Scientific Institute of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Doctor of Legal Sciences, Professor Olha Lotiuk;

Director of the Institute of State and Law named after V. M. Koretsky of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Vice-President of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, Academician of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Legal Sciences, professor Oleksandr Skrypniuk;

Head of the Department of Constitutional Law of Yaroslav Mudryi National University Law, Candidate of Legal Sciences, Professor Tetiana Slinko;

Doctor of Law, Professor, Judge of the Court of Federal Claims of the United States of America Bohdan Futey.

Futey, 84, is an American jurist of Ukrainian origin, who was a judge of the US Court of Federal Claims in 1987-2002.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, the Constitutional Court was once again unable to elect a chairman, and since December 2020, the duties of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court have been carried out by Serhii Holovatyi.

In July 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court with the participation of international experts, half of these experts will be people delegated by international organizations and the Venice Commission, who will have a decisive vote in filtering candidates to the Constitutional Court. This law was one of the requirements of the European Commission for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine consists of 18 judges - six each are appointed by the President, the Verkhovna Rada and the Congress of Judges of Ukraine.