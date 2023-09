The trial of Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President and friend of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Kyrylo Tymoshenko over corruption will begin in 2 weeks.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) sent to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv an administrative protocol on the commission of several corruption offenses by Tymoshenko.

So, holding the post of the deputy head of the President’s Office, he signed a letter to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with a request to provide permission to travel abroad to his subordinate, allegedly for a business trip.

However, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention found that the real purpose of traveling abroad of a subordinate was to issue visas to Tymoshenko and his son.

Such actions are qualified under Parts 1, 2 of Art. 172-7 (violation of the requirements for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Besides, during 2022, Tymoshenko lived three times for free in the Emili Resort hotel complex, twice of which - together with his wife and son.

In his explanations, Tymoshenko confirmed that he really used the services of the hotel, but could not provide confirmation of the fact of payment for accommodation for more than UAH 45,000.

Last summer, Tymoshenko also used a Porsche Taycan for free.

The NACP established circumstances indicating the artificial creation of settlement documents in order to hide the fact of free use of the vehicle.

Such actions are qualified under Part 1 of Art. 172-5 (violation of legal restrictions on receiving gifts) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

He faces a fine of UAH 3,000 to UAH 6,800.

Also, in case of proof of guilt, his name will be entered in the register of corrupt officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP compiled and sent to the court an administrative protocol regarding the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Tymoshenko.