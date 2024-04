Bundestag calls on government to give TAURUS to Ukraine after US Senate approved aid

The head of the defense committee in the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, called on the German government to supply Ukraine with TAURUS cruise missiles.

"The Chancellor has always assured us that he is focused on the United States," she said.

She noted that as a result of the US decision, she now sees the need for action on the part of the German government as well.

"The US will now supply Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles. This is reason enough to act now on the TAURUS issue," Strack-Zimmermann said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of April 23, the US Senate approved a legislative project that provides for the allocation of almost USD 61 billion of additional military and economic aid to Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Biden discussed the content of the next US military aid package, and the American President assured that he would sign the bill immediately after its approval by the Senate.

Zelenskyy also stated that, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the country cannot transfer TAURUS missiles to Ukraine, as it is not a nuclear state, and this is the most powerful weapon system in Germany.