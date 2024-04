Germany calls on USA to deliver another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine - Bloomberg

The German government is insisting that the US deliver at least one more Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

According to the publication, Berlin's pressure campaign on its partner USA is part of a coordinated effort aimed at forcing NATO and European Union partners to increase assistance to Ukraine with air defense equipment.

Also, writes Bloomberg, Germany will continue to put pressure on European allies, in particular France and Italy, to assess what they can provide.

Earlier, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck called "an extremely large number of drones and missiles" aimed at Ukraine, and therefore air defense equipment is one of the most urgent needs along with artillery ammunition.

"If the Americans could send us Patriot systems, that would help a lot," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Germany announced that Germany will immediately transfer another Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine to repel russian airstrikes.

In the meantime, Scholz hopes that NATO countries will find six more Patriot systems for Ukraine.

Sweden may transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. This was stated by Defense Minister Pal Jonson before the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs and defense ministries of the EU countries in Luxembourg.