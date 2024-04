U.S. Senate votes in favor of bill on aid to Ukraine

On the evening of April 23, the U.S. Senate approved a legislative project that provides for the allocation of almost USD 61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine and its allies.

This became known from the broadcast of the Senate meeting.

A total of 79 senators voted for the legislative proposal, other 18 voted against it.

This decision was preceded by several hours of debate by members of the upper house of the U.S. Congress, as well as a procedural decision to reduce this debate to a maximum of 30 hours, which was supported by 80 senators.

Thus, both chambers of the American Congress approved the bill.

To enter into force, the bill must be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill on allocating aid to Ukraine. A total of 311 members of the lower house of the U.S. Congress voted in favor of the project, and 112 spoke against it.

The project was promised to be submitted to the Senate for consideration as an amendment to the Senate bill on U.S. international assistance HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the process of approving the package in the Senate.

U.S. President Joe Biden promised to sign the approved project with help.