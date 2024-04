Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the country cannot transfer TAURUS missiles to Ukraine, as it is not a nuclear state, and this is the most powerful weapon system in Germany.

He told about this in an interview with Bild.

"Our partners have certain weapons that we need today to survive. Ukraine needs them to survive, and I simply don't understand why we don't get these weapons," Zelenskyy said.

Thus, the publication clarifies that the President is referring to TAURUS missiles, as well as American ATACMS missiles and F-16 fighters.

"We are talking about the problem. I think the issue is not so simple. As far as I understand, the Chancellor says that Germany is not a nuclear state and that this is the most powerful weapon system in Germany. And Scholz could not leave his country without this weaponry," Zelenskyy explained.

Zelenskyy was asked whether the non-delivery of the TAURUS was related to the nuclear threats of russian leader vladimir putin.

"Scholz says yes. But I don't think it will protect the world from a nuclear threat from russia. No weapon can be really useful in the event of a nuclear war, not even American ATACMS or F-16 aircraft," he replied.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the provision of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine due to fears that this could draw Germany into the war.

Scholz opposed the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, as, in his opinion, it could involve his country in a war with the russian federation: "I am surprised that some people are not worried at all, they do not even think about whether what we are doing can, in some sense, lead to participation in the war".

In addition, the Chairman of the Bundestag (German Parliament) European Affairs Committee, Anton Hofreiter, stated that Scholz lied when he said that the deployment of TAURUS cruise missiles in Ukraine required the deployment of German military personnel.