The supply of raw materials used for the production of explosives to russia from Western countries is unacceptable. It is necessary to apply sanctions against companies that supply nitrocellulose to russia and introduce an embargo on the supply to the russian federation of: nitrocellulose, cotton pulp and cotton used in the production of ammunition.

This was stated by the member of the Bundestag (CDU/CSU), member of the committee on foreign affairs, Roderich Kiesewetter, in a comment to Guildhall.

"The fact that Western partners, in particular Germany, continue to support the russian military machine by supplying the russians with raw materials for the production of explosives (nitrocellulose) is alarming. The fact that Germany is one of the main suppliers and that since February 24, 2022, 41 supply worth almost USD 4 million is shocking, but not surprising. Such a situation is caused by the fact that Germany, as before, does not cope with the implementation of sanctions and advocates the preservation of loopholes in the sanctions regime, instead of strengthening it," the parliamentarian said.

"I advocate the expansion of the sanctions regime and the introduction of sanctions against suppliers of nitrocellulose to russia, as well as the addition of other critical materials to the sanctions list - in the end, a complete embargo is necessary on the supply of raw materials for the production of ammunition to russia: nitrocellulose, cotton pulp and cotton," Roderich Kiesewetter concluded.

It will be recalled that the Center for Defense Reforms published a report "Russian Projectile Coalition: Who and How Helps the russian federation to Produce Ammunition", according to which a significant part of the raw materials (nitrocellulose) used by russia for the production of ammunition is supplied from NATO member countries and partner countries of the North Atlantic Alliance.

The main such suppliers are Taiwan, Germany and Turkey. The report also emphasizes that China, which did not supply nitrocellulose to the russian federation until 2022, became the largest supplier by the end of 2023.