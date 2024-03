Scholz's coalition partners urge him to reverse his decision on TAURUS missiles - Bloomberg

Key partners of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the government coalition are calling on him to drop his objections to the provision of TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Bloomberg agency with reference to its own sources in the country's government.

The agency notes that recently Scholz has been justifying his reluctance to provide TAURUS missiles with the alleged need to send German soldiers to Ukraine to help guide the missiles. The Chancellor believes that in this case Germany will become a direct participant in the war.

The leader of the Free Democratic Party, Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, disagrees with Scholz's rationale. According to a person familiar with the minister, Lindner hopes the Chancellor will change his mind.

Lindner refers to technical changes that will make it possible to reduce the range of missiles and prevent their use against russian territory, the interlocutor said.

Scholz's other partner from The Greens party, Economy Minister Robert Habeck, also sympathizes with lawmakers who favor sending the TAURUS missiles.

According to the agency, Habeck is annoyed by Sholtz's one-sided position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the country is skeptical of the idea of exchanging missiles with Great Britain.

Earlier, British Foreign Minister David Cameron suggested that London could buy TAURUS missiles from Berlin in order to provide Kyiv with its own Storm Shadow missiles.

It will be recalled that at the end of February this year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained why he is against the provision of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine.