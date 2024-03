Share:













The Kyiv court arrested the corporate rights of more than 10 companies of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This is stated in the court decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The arrest was imposed on the corporate rights of JSC Poltavaoblenergo in the amount of the authorized capital - UAH 55,240,000.

- corporate rights of VALENTYNA CINEMA LLC in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 4,000,000;

- corporate rights of ALFA-PRIVAT, LTD LLC in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 125.25;

- corporate rights of KA PAS LTD (EDRPOU code 19141341) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 15;

- corporate rights of LLC KA VIST LTD (EDRPOU code 20299113) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 0.1;

- corporate rights of LLC BETA-K, LTD (EDRPOU code 23072284) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 124.5;

- corporate rights of PROTON-21 LLC (EDRPOU code 31672893) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 1,107,000;

- corporate rights of STARLIGHT LLC (EDRPOU code 32349964) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 133,500,7.15;

- corporate rights of LLC FARLES (EDRPOU code 32349990) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 1,335,007.15;

- corporate rights of SOLM LTD LLC (EDRPOU code 13419574) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 0.1;

- corporate rights of FC DNIPRO LLC (EDRPOU code 32813827) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 4,500;

- corporate rights of SENTOZA LTD LLC (EDRPOU code 13421602) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital - UAH 0.1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi keeps money in 10 accounts in the state-owned PrivatBank. The court arrested all companies owned by Kolomoiskyi.