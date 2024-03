Share:













Copied



The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the property of ex-Member of Parliament Serhii Pashynskyi, who is suspected of illegally embezzling of "Kurchenko’s oil" and selling it.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"The property has been arrested," the interlocutor noted.

Pashynskyi's real estate near Kyiv in the Vasylkiv district, including a house and land plots, was arrested.

Real estate in Kyiv, in particular apartments, was also arrested.

Pashynskyi's car, bank accounts and other property were also arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court confirmed the legality of the application of a preventive measure to the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhii Pashynskyi, one of the organizers of the scheme to seize arrested oil products worth almost a billion hryvnias.

Pashynskyi said that the multimillion bail paid for him by the enterprises of the Association of Defense Industry Enterprises should be used for the defense of the country and the Ukrainian state.

The court arrested Pashynskyi with a bail of UAH 272.5 million.

The NABU, SACPO and SSU suspect Pashynskyi of misappropriating and selling almost 100,000 tons of state-confiscated petroleum products of businessman Serhii Kurchenko, which were supposed to be used for the needs of the army.