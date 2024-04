Share:













If Ihor Kolomoiskyi pays UAH 1.9 billion as a bail, he will not have to wear an electronic bracelet.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended Kolomoiskyi's arrest in the pretrial detention center until June 2 inclusively.

At the same time, the court determined for him bail in the amount of UAH 1.9 billion as an alternative.

In the case of its payment, he will be obliged to appear before the detective, the prosecutor and the court, depending on the stage of the criminal proceedings, upon the first summons in the given criminal proceedings; not to go outside the settlement of place of residence without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court; to notify the detective, prosecutor or court, depending on the stage of the criminal proceedings, of a change of place of residence and means of communication; to refrain from extra-procedural communication with persons who are in the status of witnesses and suspects in this criminal proceeding; to deposit with the relevant state authorities passport(s) for traveling abroad or another document granting the right to travel outside of Ukraine.

At the same time, Kolomoiskyi has no obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.

