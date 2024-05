Share:













The court arrested in absentia the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi.

The court made such a decision on May 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) supported the position of the Prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention of the former first deputy secretary of the NSDC, who, together with the former deputy minister of defense and the director of the department of the Ministry of Defense, is accused of causing damages to the state in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million.

In the course of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the ex-official of the NSDC used the power and official position given to him contrary to the interests of the service in order to obtain an unlawful benefit from the structure in which he and his close associates have a share of ownership, namely, PJSC Automobile Company Bogdan Motors.

In October 2019, he was served with suspicion, in April 2020 - to the former deputy minister of defense and director of the department of the Ministry of Defense.

They are charged with committing the crime provided for in Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On July 02, 2021, the indictment in the case was sent to the HACC for review on the merits.

On April 16, 2024, the board of judges of the HACC, taking into account the defendant's non-appearance at the court session and the presence of confirmed information about his stay, granted the request of the SACPO prosecutor to declare the former first deputy secretary of the NSDC wanted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hladkovskyi Sr. was declared wanted in the case of cars for the army.

Hladkovskyi's son was charged in absentia with selling altimeters to Ukrspecexport at inflated prices. He left for Spain in 2022.