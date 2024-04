Share:













Copied



On April 16, the Court of Appeal of Kyiv canceled the arrest of 19.8% of the mobile operator lifecell (former Astelit).

This is written by the Economic Pravda publication , Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The arrest of the corporate rights of Lifecell and Paycell has been canceled. The removal of the arrest allows the owner to dispose of his property at his own discretion," Maksym Sheverdin, a representative of the parent company of the Turkcell mobile operator, told the publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the investment company NJJ Capital of French billionaire Xavier Niel plans to merge the national operator of fixed communication and digital services, Datagroup-Volia (Kyiv) and lifecell.

Earlier, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) found grounds for prohibiting the acquisition of control by Niel's company of lifecell.

At the same time, the AMCU allowed the company DVL Telecom, which is part of Niel's NJJ Capital, to buy the company Datagrup-Volia.

In January, Niel said that NJJ Capital agreed to pay USD 500 million for the Ukrainian units of the Turkcell company, in particular, for the lifecell company.

In October, the court arrested all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrey Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 47.85% of the shares of PrJSC Kyivstar and 19.8% of the authorized capital of the mobile operator lifecell.