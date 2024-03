Court allows Kolomoiskyi to be transported to private clinic for treatment

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) to transport Ihor Kolomoiskyi for treatment in a private medical facility if his health worsens.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court decided to oblige the head of the pre-trial investigation department of the Security Service of Ukraine to immediately provide a full medical examination of the suspect Kolomoiskyi in order to obtain objective conclusions about his state of health, and to provide the necessary treatment (according to medical recommendations).

The court also ordered the head of the pre-trial investigation department of the SSU, in the event that the doctors establish that Kolomoiskyi's health is deteriorating, to ensure his treatment by specialized specialists, including the possibility of his transportation to the appropriate medical institution.

The court entrusted the prosecutor (senior in the group of prosecutors) in criminal proceedings with control over the observance of the suspect's rights in terms of providing him with the necessary medical assistance.

In addition, the court obliged the head of the pre-trial investigation department of the SSU and the prosecutor (senior in the group of prosecutors) in the criminal proceedings to inform the Shevchenkivskyi District Court about the measures taken to check the convict's health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, but reduced the bail to UAH 2.4 billion, after which he can be released from pretrial detention center.