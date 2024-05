Term of office of Holovatyi as judge of Constitutional Court will expire on May 29 in connection with 70th bir

Share:













Copied



Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhiy Holovaty will terminate his powers as a judge on May 29 in connection with his 70th birthday.

This is evidenced by the norm of the law on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Article 20 of the Law of Ukraine on the CCU defines the grounds for terminating the powers of a judge of the Constitutional Court.

According to the law, the powers of a judge of the Constitutional Court are terminated in the event of:

1) expiration of his term of office;

2) reaching the age of seventy;

3) termination of Ukrainian citizenship or acquisition by him of the citizenship of another state, which is established in accordance with the procedure determined by law;

4) entry into force of a court decision declaring him missing or declared dead, declared incapacitated or partially incapacitated;

5) entry into legal force of a guilty verdict against him for committing a crime;

6) death.

On May 29 of this year, Holovatyi will turn 70.

In this regard, he cannot be a judge of the CCU, and his powers are terminated upon reaching the age of 70.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Acting Chairman of the CCU Holovatyi reacted to the decision of the Court of Appeal, which acquitted him in the corruption case.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal acquitted the Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Serhii Holovatyi, in the corruption case.

The Holosiyivskyi District Court of the city of Kyiv found guilty the Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhii Holovatyi for committing an administrative offense and ordered him to pay a fine of UAH 1,700.

On February 27, 2018, Holovatyi was appointed a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. On March 2, he took the oath and started performing judicial duties. He became the deputy chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on September 17, 2019. From December 29, 2020, he is the acting head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in accordance with Article 33 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine".