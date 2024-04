Court denies Kobolev access to documents regarding payment of second part of bonus at Naftogaz to him

The High Anti-Corruption Court refused the ex-head of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Andrii Kobolev, access to documents regarding the payment of the second part of the bonus at Naftogaz and approval of the extension of the employment contract with him.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the lawyer, in the list of materials that were disclosed to the defense by the prosecution in accordance with Article 290 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, documents, related to the issue of payment of the second part of the bonus to Kobolev in 2020-2021 and the extension of the employment contract with him, were added.

At the same time, both parts of the bonus, both the one paid in 2018 and the one mentioned in the 2020 materials, were subject to payment on the basis of the same decision of the Supervisory Board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company No. 5/2018 dated April 16-18, 2018.

Referring to the fact that the information regarding the payment of the bonus to Kobolev based on the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company No. 5/2018 dated April 16-18, 2018 is the subject of investigation in this criminal proceeding, the defense attorney argued that for the purpose of a full and comprehensive investigation of the case materials it is necessary to obtain temporary access to the full volume of documents related to the payment of the second part of the bonus and approval of the extension of the employment contract with Kobolev.

Such documents were separated from the materials of criminal proceedings No. 42018000000001782 into separate criminal proceedings No. 52023000000000177.

In the opinion of the defense, the documents contained in the materials of criminal proceedings No. 52023000000000177, the issue of temporary access to which is raised within the scope of this motion, may contain information that confirms the legality of the payment of the bonus to Kobolev and, as a result, will confirm his innocence.

However, on March 26, the court refused to grant such a request to the defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Princely District Court of the city of Vaduz in Liechtenstein has seized more than USD 22 million withdrawn by the ex-head of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Andrii Kobolev, from Ukraine.

The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed Kobolev, who is accused of illegally receiving a USD 10 million bonus, to temporarily leave the country.