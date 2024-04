During 2 years of war in Ukraine, over 1,100 citizens sentenced for evading mobilization

Last year, 2023, almost 1,000 citizens were sentenced for evading the draft for mobilization.

This is evidenced by the data of the Supreme Court regarding the consideration of criminal cases by the courts in 2023, in particular, regarding military personnel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2023, 930 persons liable for military service received sentences for evading mobilization (Article 336 of the Criminal Code).

According to the available data, 186 citizens were convicted of the specified offense in 2022.

Thus, in 2023, compared to the year before last, the number of people convicted of evading mobilization increased 5 times.

Also, in 2023, 28 people were convicted of evading military registration (Article 337 of the Criminal Code) (in 2022 - 12).

That is, the number of those convicted of evading military registration increased 2.3 times last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, professor and linguist Iryna Farion called for Ukrainian passports to be taken away and Ukrainian citizenship revoked from evaders who fled abroad and did not return.

Hundreds of thousands of people who, according to the territorial recruitment and social support centers, may be evaders, are registered in police databases. The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said that the police are working at roadblocks together with territorial recruitment and social support centers employees.