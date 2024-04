Ji Guogang stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by Xinhua.

Ji Guogang stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by Xinhua.

Share:













Copied



Ji Guogang, former vice chairman of the standing committee of the people's congress of Xizang Autonomous Region, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Ji was accused of taking bribes and abusing his power.

According to prosecutors, from 2002 to 2022, Ji took advantage of the various positions he formerly held to seek benefit for others in construction project contracting, project approval and equity transfer. He was found to have received money and valuables worth 43.98 million yuan (6.2 million U.S. dollars) in return.

Prosecutors noted that from 2016 to 2021, as the board chairman of a state-owned enterprise, Ji abused his power and caused extremely large losses to national interests.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, a court statement said.

In his final statement, Ji pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 40 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.