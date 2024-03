Share:













Copied



The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) did not ban russian rapper Alisher Morgenshtern from entering Ukraine.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the consideration of Morgenshtern's claim to the Ukrainian authorities, the SSU stated that it did not prohibit him from such entry into Ukraine.

In his lawsuit, Morgenshtern asked the court to recognize as illegal the actions of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the preparation of documents and the appeal to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine to include him in the List of persons who pose a threat to national security; declare illegal and cancel the order of the Ministry of Culture No. 297 on updating the list of persons who pose a threat to national security, based on the certificate of the Security Service of Ukraine and its publication on the official website, which has been added with his surname Morgenshtern.

Also, the russian artist asked the Ukrainian court to declare illegal and cancel the order of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine dated September 14, 2021 No. 733 on updating the List of persons who pose a threat to national security, based on the appeal of the Ministry of Culture and its publication on the official website, which has been added with his surname Morgenshtern.

Along with this, during the hearing of the case, Morgenshtern stated that he did not know whether the SSU had made a decision to ban his entry into Ukraine.

The court noted that the fact of compiling the List of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine does not result in an automatic refusal to cross the state border or to issue certain permits, organize concerts, etc., and does not automatically create negative consequences directly for the plaintiff.

Also, the court took into account the information provided by the SSU that the Security Service did not make a decision to ban russian citizen Alisher Morgenshtern from entering Ukraine.

In October 2023, the Kyiv District Administrative Court rejected Morgenshtern's claim against the SSU and the Ministry of Culture.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that any concerts of russian rapper Alisher Morgenshtern in Ukraine are prohibited and he will not be able to tour the country.

The lawyers of the famous russian rapper Morgenshtern, who was blacklisted by the Ministry of Culture in Ukraine, do not see any obstacles for the artist to perform in Ukraine.

Morgenshtern said that he is afraid to go to Ukraine because of threats from the former head of Odesa "Right Sector" Serhii Sternenko.

The Security Service of Ukraine declares that the russian rap singer Morgenshtern (Alexey Valeev) poses a threat to the national security of Ukraine.