Share:













Copied



The court canceled the arrest of all Ukrainian assets of the Turkcell company (Turkey), the process of fulfilling the prerequisites for closing the deal on their sale to the investment company NJJ Capital of the French billionaire Xavier Niel is currently underway.

This is stated in the message of Turkcell, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to our statement dated March 8, 2024, our subsidiary company was informed that the Ukrainian courts canceled the order on the arrest of shares of our companies Lifecell LLC, Ukrtower LLC and Paycell LLC. Currently, the process of fulfilling the prerequisites for closing the agreement on the transfer of all shares of our subsidiaries in Ukraine to NJJ Capital is underway," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, the Appeal Court of Kyiv canceled the arrest of 19.8% of the corporate rights of the mobile operator lifecell (formerly Astelit).

The investment company NJJ Capital of the French billionaire Xavier Niel plans to merge the national operator of fixed communication and digital services, the company Datagroup-Volia (Kyiv) and lifecell.

Earlier, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) found grounds for prohibiting the acquisition of control by Niel's company lifecell.

At the same time, the AMCU allowed the company DVL Telecom, which is part of Niel's NJJ Capital, to buy the company Datagrup-Volia.

In January, Niel said that NJJ Capital agreed to pay USD 500 million for the Ukrainian units of the Turkcell company, in particular, for the lifecell company.

In October, the court arrested all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 47.85% of the shares of PrJSC Kyivstar and 19.8% of the authorized capital of the mobile operator lifecell.