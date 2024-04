Share:













The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the travel ban on Supreme Court judge Vsevolod Kniazev, as well as other restrictions.

The court made such a decision on March 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended until May 28 obligations put on the former chairman, Supreme Court judge Vsevolod Kniazev.

He is obliged to arrive at every demand; not to leave Ukraine without permission; notify about a change of residence and/or work; refrain from communicating with witnesses; hand over foreign passports and wear an electronic bracelet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ex-head of the Supreme Court, Kniazev, was released from the pre-trial detention center.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will enter the former chairman, current judge of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, into the register of corrupt persons and will appeal to the High Council of Justice with a demand to dismiss him from the position of judge.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has fined the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev UAH 2,550 and confiscated almost UAH 1 million, which he had to pay for renting an apartment in the Pecherskyi District of Kyiv. UAH 18 million was paid in bail for Kniazev and he was released from the pre-trial detention center.