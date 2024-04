Share:













Copied



The NJJ Capital investment company of the French billionaire Xavier Niel plans to unite the Datagroup-Volia national operator of fixed communication and digital services (Kyiv) and the lifecell mobile operator (formerly Astelit).

This is stated in the message of Horizon Capital, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The report recalls that in March NJJ Holding, the founder of Europe's leading telecommunications group iliad, received regulatory approval to acquire Datagroup-Volia, the leader among fixed-line providers and pay-TV in Ukraine.

"96.13% of Datagroup-Volia is owned by a fund managed by the American private equity firm Horizon Capital under the leadership of Olena Kosharna, the remaining 3.87% is owned by the CEO of Datagroup-Volia, Mykhailo Shelemba. After the closing of the agreement, the consortium, which is managed by NJJ, intends to unite Datagroup-Volia and Lifecell, the third largest and fastest growing mobile operator in the country," the statement said.

At the same time, the merger will take place after obtaining regulatory approval, which will lead to 100% ownership of these assets registered in Ukraine.

It is noted that the group plans to launch a significant investment program after the closure of the transaction in Ukraine, with investments in the network, license, equipment and expansion of fixed and mobile communication infrastructure in the country to accelerate future growth.

"After the closing of the transaction, the fund, which is managed by Horizon Capital, together with Shelemba, will invest in the platform to maintain a minority stake and become a local partner of Niel and NJJ in Ukraine. Shelemba, the current CEO of Datagroup, will lead Datagroup-Volia-Lifecel's combined platform. Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Datagroup-Volia, will also continue his work as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the joint structure," the statement said.

At the same time, the combined company will provide mobile services to more than 10 million Ukrainians, and its fixed network will cover more than 4 million households throughout the country.

It is noted that Niel has investments in telecommunications in more than 20 countries, providing mobile services for more than hundreds of millions of subscribers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Antimonopoly Committee found grounds for prohibiting the acquisition of control over lifecell by the Niel’s company.

At the same time, the AMCU allowed DVL Telecom, which is part of NJJ Capital Niel, to buy Datagroup-Volia.

In January, Niel said that NJJ Capital had agreed to pay USD 500 million for the Ukrainian divisions of Turkcell, in particular for lifecell.