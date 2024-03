Share:













The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has allowed DVL Telecom, which is part of the investment company NJJ Capital of the French billionaire Xavier Niel, to buy Datagroup-Volia (Kyiv), a national fixed-line and digital services operator.

This is stated in the message of the AMCU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the AMCU granted permission to DVL Telecom (Paris, France) to acquire control over Datagroup Holding Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the French billionaire Xavier Niel said that his investment company NJJ Capital agreed to pay USD 500 million for the Ukrainian divisions of Turkcell, in particular for the mobile operator lifecell (formerly Astelit).

In 2021, Datagroup bought Volia, a telecommunications provider.

The EEGF II Horizon Capital Fund is the only financial investor in Datagroup with a share of 96.13%, together with CEO Mykhailo Shelemba, whose share is 3.87%.