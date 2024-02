Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that on Wednesday, February 7, during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he called on official Beijing to participate in a peace conference on the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

"China is having very strong relations with Russia but still is willing to do its part to terminate this war," Cassis said at a press briefing in Beijing.

Chinese authorities skipped a meeting of national security advisers in Malta in 2023 as officials from more than 55 countries discussed Ukraine's drive to build support for its peace formula. But China sent a delegation to a similar meeting in Saudi Arabia in August to discuss the fighting.

Beijing has been providing diplomatic and economic support to russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, although it continues to position itself as a neutral country. Last year, China's imports from russia surged by the most ever in dollar terms.

As previously reported, in recent years, China has tried to create a reputation as a global peacemaker, but their plan for a ceasefire in Ukraine has not found much favor either in Kyiv or in Washington or other Western capitals. Also, China's "peace plan" was criticized by NATO.