President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressed the importance of India's participation in the inaugural Peace Summit, the preparations for which are ongoing in Switzerland.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I thank you for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, for humanitarian assistance and the active participation of Indian representatives in meetings at the level of advisers. It is important for us that India takes part in the inaugural Peace Summit, the preparations for which are ongoing in Switzerland," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that they discussed the development of bilateral relations, one of the elements of which should be a meeting of teams and a meeting of the intergovernmental commission for cooperation in Delhi in the near future.

The President noted that Ukraine is interested in strengthening trade and economic relations with India, in particular in agricultural exports, including sunflowerseed oil, in cooperation in the aviation industry and trade in pharmaceutical and industrial products. Ukraine will also welcome the return of Indian students to Ukrainian educational institutions.

According to a report by the kremlin's Telegram channel, on March 20, Modi also held a telephone conversation with the president of the aggressor country of russia vladimir putin, during which he congratulated putin on his victory in the presidential election and expressed his wish for the welfare and prosperity of the russian people. It is reported that they also exchanged views on a number of issues on the international agenda, in particular in the context of the situation around Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Ukraine and Switzerland announced that they were starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, noted that the first Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland without russia in the near future, and russia may be invited to the second summit.

Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan in May 2023.

In November 2022, Modi, during a speech at the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, Indonesia, said that India supports dialogue and a diplomatic path to resolve the war in Ukraine.